First Alert Forecast (3/19AM)

Ahead of our next upper wave and surface front, winds will increase over the weekend which ultimately will result in rising temperatures closer to average. Saturday will start out with temperatures in the mid 30s but rise into the upper 60s by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine ahead with south winds at 10 to 15mph. These south winds will persist into Sunday but increase to 10 to 20mph. Sunday will see a slight increase in cloud cover ahead of our next system but still expect a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.