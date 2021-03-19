First Alert Forecast (3/19AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Friday morning! With the clear skies overnight, temperatures have dropped into the 30s area wide. Sunrise today is at 7:38am. With mostly sunny skies on tap today, temperatures this afternoon will rise into the low to mid 60s with much lighter winds. Out of the north to northeast at 5 to 15mph. Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is 68 degrees!
Ahead of our next upper wave and surface front, winds will increase over the weekend which ultimately will result in rising temperatures closer to average. Saturday will start out with temperatures in the mid 30s but rise into the upper 60s by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine ahead with south winds at 10 to 15mph. These south winds will persist into Sunday but increase to 10 to 20mph. Sunday will see a slight increase in cloud cover ahead of our next system but still expect a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Dew point values will increase with south winds drawing in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. With this extra moisture, it is sufficient enough for a few isolated thunderstorms to develop on Monday. While the set up for severe weather is present, the overall instability is lacking. Anything organized, that overall threat remains low.
Highest chance for rain will be during Monday afternoon and evening along and ahead of our front. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. South breezy winds at 15 to 25mph. A few rain showers could linger on the backside into early Tuesday but expect most of the day to remain dry. Tuesday will see highs closer to the mid 60s. Winds out of the northwest at 10 to 20mph. The dry spell will be short lived as another low pressure system quickly moves in.
Another system moves in late Tuesday night bringing us another chance for rain into Wednesday. There is a fair amount of disagreement among the models with regards to how this system will play out. Regardless of how it does, just note rain showers with a few chances for thunderstorms will linger into Thursday.
The rest of next week’s temperatures will slow fall into the low 60s after all is said and done.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
