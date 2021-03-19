Lake Ellsworth Catfish Tournament to take place over weekend

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - The Lake Ellsworth Catfish Tournament is going to be happening at Ralph’s Resort Saturday.
Registration begins at 6 a.m., the fishing will start shortly after that and go until 4 p.m.
The cost for entry is $120 per participant with $80 going to the main pot and $20 going for the big fish pot. There will be payouts for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and Big Fish winners.
If you would like more information, you can visit the tournament’s Facebook event page or call 580-917-8129.
