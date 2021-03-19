Local communities come together to help victims of Cyril apartment fire

CYRIL, Okla. (TNN) - Several communities are coming together after an apartment building fire in Cyril forced five families out of their homes.
Several fire crews were called to the building fire in Cyril yesterday evening.
It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at an apartment building on West Ohio.
Cyril, Apache, New Hope, Cement and Elgin firefighters all responded to the call and helped battle the blaze.
The families affected, have lost everything.
Several groups in Apache have now stepped up to collect donations for the families.
“The biggest thing is, it’s the small town mentality you know. We all support each other and they’re our neighbors. And if you think about it you know, you love thy neighbor. And that’s what we’re here to do, support each other no matter what, regardless. Just because it’s another town over, and it’s not us doesn’t mean that we can’t help somebody,” said Dakota Woods from the Apache Blessing Committee.
You can bring any donations to Seven-8-nine Dispensary and Woodward’s Furniture in Apache.
In Anadarko, the Beehive is collecting donations, as well as the Family Life Church in Cyril.
