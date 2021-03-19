Man charged with sexual battery in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man has been charged with sexual battery and is being held at the Lawton Jail.
According to the affidavit, a woman had fallen asleep in bed while intoxicated, only to wake up to Darryle Ezell having unwanted sexual intercourse with her.
Police say the victim told them Ezell held her down until she lost consciousness.
Ezell was still at the scene when police arrived. He was initially arrested for first-degree rape, but is now being charged with sexual battery.
His bond is set at $50,000.
