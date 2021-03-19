Multiple agencies in standoff with semi-truck driver after cross-county chase

BAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Law enforcement officials are in a standoff with a semi-truck driver in Baylor County after the suspect led them on a chase through several Texoma counties, according to Texas DPS officials.
Officers first tried to pull the suspect over around 10 a.m. in Jack County after he was reported as a drunk driver. The suspect refused to stop for officers and led them on a chase through Jack and Archer counties on Highway 114 before stopping in Baylor County.
Law enforcement officials reportedly spiked the suspect’s vehicle, causing him to drive off of the roadway on Highway 114.
The suspect is allegedly refusing to get out of his truck and Texas Rangers are negotiating with him at this time.
Highway 114 in Baylor County is closed off while this standoff continues and TxDOT is rerouting traffic in the area.
Texas DPS officials said the suspect is alone in the truck.
