7News First Alert Weather: A weekend to enjoy outdoors before our next upper-level storm system arrives

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Clear skies and chilly tonight with overnight lows falling into the mid 30s. Winds will be out of northeast at 5-10 mph. As good radiational cooling takes place it is quite possible that one or two locations could experience some frost early tomorrow morning.
On Saturday, an area of high pressure will allow lots of sunshine and minimal cloud cover across Texoma. Highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 60s and winds will gradually increase out of the south at 10-15 mph the pressure gradient becomes stronger over parts of northwest Oklahoma.
On Sunday, we will start out bright and sunny with clouds slowly returning in the late afternoon and evening. This will be due to an approaching upper level low that will also keep a tight pressure gradient in place. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Overall, it’ll be a great weekend to enjoy outdoors.
On Monday, the upper level low will force a cold front across the area which will interact with the increase in moisture. As a result, showers and thunderstorms will develop with a higher chance for measurable rainfall staying north of the red river. There doesn’t appear to be enough energy to support strong/severe thunderstorms. The main hazards with any storms that develop will be gusty winds, lightning and brief downpours.
A second upper level storm system will arrive on Wednesday, however the exact track of storm system #2 is still uncertain. The placement of storm system #2 will affect our rain chances moving into the middle half of the upcoming workweek.
