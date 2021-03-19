Two people taken to the hospital after crash involving dump truck

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Two drivers were taken to the hospital after a crash at Northeast Trail Road and Highway 17.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Officials at the scene said a dump truck was driving on Highway 17 when a white sedan pulled out from Trail Road.
According to authorities, the dump truck tried to miss the car, but ended up clipping the sedan’s front end, causing the dump truck to flip onto its side.
OHP, Elgin PD and First Responders, as well as Apache EMS were called out.
Both drivers were taken in with minor injuries.
