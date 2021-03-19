Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to conduct prescribed burn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will be conducting a prescribed burn on Friday.
The burn will take place across the interior of the Pinchot Loop in the Special Use Area.
Refuge officials say the smoke will likely be visible from a great distance away and may linger for a few days, but there should be no significant impacts on Highway 49 or Highway 115.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conducts these burns as a habitat management tool to restore and revitalize refuge ecosystems, reduce the potential for wildfires, and control populations of invasive species of plants.
This helps the Refuge preserve the natural habitat and support plant communities while promoting forage utilization by bison, elk, and deer.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.