Above average temperatures to end the weekend with rain chances on Monday

Today has been amazing with warm temperatures almost in the 70s and tomorrow will follow suit. Our highs tomorrow will be in the 70s with southerly winds picking up speed throughout the day. Fire danger is elevated for Sunday and Monday due to high temperatures and strong wind gusts. Rain chances will return Monday morning with scattered showers for the northeastern counties, some of which could become severe storms if there is enough atmospheric energy. The biggest threats will be large hail and strong winds. Most of us will just see rainfall and cloudy conditions.