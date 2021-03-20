Blood drive to help local nonprofit

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute and City National Bank and Trust are partnering together to give away $500 to a nonprofit or civic group.
All it takes is naming your favorite local organization when you go to donate and the organization that is mentioned the most will win $500.
“We want to encourage everybody to come out on March 25th from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in order to not only save lives but support a local organization that does so much for the Lawton/Fort Sill community. The more donors we get, the more lives we’re saving, and especially in the time of the pandemic, we’re needing those donors a lot more,” Albert Rivas from City National Bank.
The blood drive is scheduled for March 25 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Lawton Central Mall in suite 114 right next door to Rue 21.
