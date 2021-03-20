2 Hip Chicks Roadshow in Lawton Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, 2 Hip Chicks Roadshow will be in Lawton at the Great Plains Coliseum.
Vendors set up booths with everything from boutiques to repurposed furniture to home decor and other handmade items. The entry fee is $5 and they’re giving away door prizes all day.
2 Hip Chicks does about 15 shows per year in states like Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas.
Owner Amanda Johnson said this is the sixth year the show’s been in Lawton.
“We kind of want to have a mixture of different things here,” she said, “so if somebody wants to have a girls day out or shopping event with their family, and we’ve got a bunch of good things that they can come in, shop around, a great variety. It’s just kind of something to do.”
They’ll come back to the Southwest Oklahoma area in September when they stop for a show in Duncan.
