Lawton couple facing child neglect charge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton couple are each facing a child neglect charge after police say they found several marijuana plants in their home that were within a child’s reach.
According to the affidavits, police were called to a home about a domestic involving Soobin Jang and Zachary Mahaffey.
When police arrived, they found multiple holes in the walls and doors and marijuana on a coffee table.
Officers say as they continued to search the house, they found marijuana in several locations, including marijuana branches hanging in the kitchen and a branch laying on a table in the living room.
They also found several fully grown weed plants in the bedroom and garage.
Court records state there were no locks on the doors to keep a juvenile girl from accessing the marijuana.
Jang and Mahaffey are each facing a charge of child neglect and cultivation of a controlled substance
