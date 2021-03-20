Lawton couple facing child neglect charge

By Tiffany Bechtel | March 19, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 11:01 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton couple are each facing a child neglect charge after police say they found several marijuana plants in their home that were within a child’s reach.

According to the affidavits, police were called to a home about a domestic involving Soobin Jang and Zachary Mahaffey.

When police arrived, they found multiple holes in the walls and doors and marijuana on a coffee table.

Officers say as they continued to search the house, they found marijuana in several locations, including marijuana branches hanging in the kitchen and a branch laying on a table in the living room.

They also found several fully grown weed plants in the bedroom and garage.

Court records state there were no locks on the doors to keep a juvenile girl from accessing the marijuana.

Jang and Mahaffey are each facing a charge of child neglect and cultivation of a controlled substance

