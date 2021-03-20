Lawton kids show entrepreneurial spirit with lemonade stand

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An entrepreneurial spirit and the power of social media put some Lawton kids in the spotlight today.
Miss Aleena was inspired to open a lemonade stand after watching a movie and her brothers joined in to help!
They had to put the idea on hold for a while because of the weather but today ended up being perfect!
Business was a little slow at first but her Mom posted to Facebook spreading the news and that’s how we learned about it here at 7News!
”We’re doing something good, we gotta give back what they gave us. We gotta give back,” the kids say.
“With the money, we’re going to split it. He has his own money. We’re gonna make our own money.”
They said a couple of Lawton Police officers rolled by the stand and encouraged them to put donuts out in the morning!
Matthew, Aleena and Fabian’s lemonade stand will be open tomorrow and hopefully throughout the summer.
You can visit them on Northwest Ash Avenue in Lawton.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.