Medicine Park’s annual “Parkstomp” Bluegrass festival happening Saturday

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - Medicine Park’s annual “Parkstomp” Bluegrass festival is set to take place over the weekend.
The event starts at 3 p.m. Saturday with open air performances and an encore performance beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
The festival is free to attend, and coincides with the annual VW car show, “V-dubs in the Park.”
A full line-up of the bands performing can be found on Parkstomp’s Facebook event page.
The even will also be livestreamed, which can be watched via Facebook.
