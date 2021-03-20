One person receives treatment after three car crash in Lawton

By Tiffany Bechtel | March 19, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 7:13 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A crash involving three cars happened just after 8 a.m. Friday morning at 67th and Gore in Lawton.

The crash was called in to 911 by multiple people.

Authorities say a vehicle ran stop light and was hit by a second vehicle who had the green light.

The first vehicle was pushed into a third vehicle.

The driver who ran the red light was arrested for DUI.

One person taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

