One person receives treatment after three car crash in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A crash involving three cars happened just after 8 a.m. Friday morning at 67th and Gore in Lawton.
The crash was called in to 911 by multiple people.
Authorities say a vehicle ran stop light and was hit by a second vehicle who had the green light.
The first vehicle was pushed into a third vehicle.
The driver who ran the red light was arrested for DUI.
One person taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
