Fully Loaded Women’s Organization preparing for seminar

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Fully Loaded Women’s Organization is preparing for their Hope, Health and Healing seminar.
The seminar is set for 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 27 at Central Baptist Church located at 901 SW B Ave. in Lawton.
Guest speakers Dr. Rose Lepien and Doris Lankford will discuss topics like the immune system, diet, exercise, mental and emotional health, controlling anxiety and hope.
The CEO Stella Maxwell said it’s all to help people after a rough year living in a pandemic.
“We truly want to help you to put practical examples,” she said, “mentally, emotionally, physically, giving you practical tools you can do to improve your health, improve your mental stability, emotional health and have again a life, so that you can thrive.”
You can RSVP on the website at fullyloadedwomen.org or call Aaragon Chiropractic at 580-353-6776.
It’s open to both men and women.
Later this year, they’ll host the Third Annual Thrive Women’s Conference.
