Hearts That Care hoping to re-open by mid-April

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Hearts That Care health and dental clinic is hoping to soon be on the path to recovery after finding sewage water in the building at the beginning of March.
The clinic, which provides free medical and dental care to people who don’t have insurance, is temporarily closed.
It’s been in Lawton for several years, but the new location just opened last May. Medical officials were seeing 60 medical patients and 15 dental patients per month at the clinic.
If you get your medication from the clinic, don’t worry.
The Hearts That Care President and Medical Director Daniel Joyce said you still can.
“We’re asking that they let us know by March 25th and leave a message with us,” he said, “and we will dispense on April 1st, like we did last time in the parking lot.”
Roughly, 2,000-square-feet of the building will need to be re-floored and much of the drywall will need to be replaced, but sewage water damage is not covered by the clinic’s insurance.
The board selected a $24,000 bid Saturday morning to begin work on the building.
Dental Director Todd Bridges said they’re trying to find other ways to provide dental work.
“The community needs it, and if we’re not here to provide that care, then it will not be provided,” he said. “I spoke with the Oklahoma Dental Foundation Executive Director this morning. We’re looking at the prices of maybe bringing a mobile unit down here and providing extraction care at our mobile unit.”
They hope to re-open the clinic by mid-April. If you have questions about how to get your medication, you can call 580-354-9007.
