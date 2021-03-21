Strong wind gusts today with storm chances tomorrow

We have had high wind gusts today of up to 30 mph with temperatures in the high 60s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 50s and we could see some showers our western counties. Rain chances will increase throughout the day with highs in the 60s. Storms will become stronger and possibly severe in the afternoon and evening hours. All of our counties are in a marginal risk for severe weather. Main threats will be quarter sized hail and wind gusts of up to 60 mph. Rain will move out by Tuesday morning with partly cloudy skies.