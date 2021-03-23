City of Frederick planning five-year capital improvement plan

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Frederick is working on a five-year Capital Improvement Plan to address several issues in town.
The city held a public meeting Tuesday evening to allow anyone to share their thoughts and ideas for the future of Frederick. They hope the city council will pass the Capital Improvement Plan allowing them to apply for grants to address issues such as the water problems they had earlier this year.
“One of the first things we’re pursuing is running another water line from the lake to the water treatment center here in Frederick so if we have another incident where if one busts, we’ll have a backup and won’t be out of water in the city,” said City Manager Lee Litterell.
They’d also like to fix the roofs of several city-owned buildings while also addressing the needs the community brought forth this evening.
“It’s always important to have open communication back and forth with the citizens of the community. They’re the ones helping pay the bills. It’s based off their utility payments and sales tax so it’s important to give them the opportunity to voice their concerns,” Litterell said.
The community input will be combined with information from ASCOG, who did an inventory of all the city’s assets, including mapping of water, electric and sewer lines, to form a five-year plan for Frederick.
“The five-year plan is done to help us get grants, grants are awarded on points and for community development block grants it’s important to have a five-year-plan laid out. It awards points for you to get the grants,” Litterell said.
Those grants will be instrumental for Frederick actually following the five-year plan.
“Without the grants and loans, we couldn’t afford to do anything. It’s important that we do our research on those grants and ASCOG is a great partner for us, they do all the research for us and provide the grants and the plans and things like that,” Litterell said.
Litterell said in a perfect world with everything going to plan, they’ll hopefully be able to start these projects in the next year. At this time, he says they don’t anticipate having to raise any taxes to fund the projects.
