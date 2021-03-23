UPDATE: Duncan police investigating homicide after body found

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -
Update
7News has spoken to Chief Danny Ford who says that a person was walking near the railroad tracks in the vicinity of 7th and Elder when they found the body and called police.
Investigators say they believe the victim is a 26-year-old man and that he had been shot.
Police are still working to notify the victim’s family before they release his name.
Chief Ford says several people are being interviewed by detectives in connection to the homicide.
OSBI says they are helping with the investigation.
Original Story
The OSBI has confirmed they are aiding Duncan police in an investigation into a body found Tuesday afternoon.
The body was found by the railroad tracks near 7th and Elder in Duncan.
The identity of the victim and cause of death have not been released at this time.
We’ve reached out to Duncan Police but so far have not heard back.
As always, you can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.