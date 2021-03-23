Four arrested in connection to Park Lane fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Four minors have been arrested in connection to a fire that broke out at a former school earlier this month.
The fire broke out at Park Lane School on SE Avalon in Lawton on March 1st.
Lawton fire officials say four minors were developed as suspects over the course of an investigation by the fire marshal after it was determined that the fire was the result of arson.
The fire marshal’s office later obtained arrest warrants for them.
The case has been referred to the Comanche County Juvenile Bureau.
Fire officials say tips to Crime Stoppers led to the suspects being caught.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.