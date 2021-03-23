7News First Alert Weather: Another storm system brings a chance for showers & storms Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Skies will be mostly clear and winds will relax as a high pressure builds across southwest Oklahoma. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s and wind chills will be in the mid 30s by the morning commute.
A second upper-level storm system will approach our area tomorrow and a few showers could develop early in the day across Texoma. However, instability will slowly increase during the afternoon and as a result isolated strong storms can’t be ruled out late tomorrow afternoon and evening. The main threats for any storms that become strong/severe will be hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Not everyone will see rain tomorrow and the coverage appears to be much less than Monday’s upper-level storm system. Highs will top out in the low 60s and winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
A linger shower is possible early Thursday morning, otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with most of the area staying dry.
A quick developing upper-level ridge will allow temperatures to warm into the mid 70s on Friday. A nearly dry cold front will push through on Saturday and cool our temperatures off by a few degrees for Sunday.
