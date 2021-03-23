Oklahoma’s Phase 4 of the vaccine plan starts March 29, 16 and up eligible

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Starting next week, all Oklahomans 16 and over will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The announcement was made during a Zoom press conference with the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday morning.
Dr. Keith Reed from OSDH said all Oklahomans over the age of 16 will be eligible for the shot starting March 29. Residents will need to sign-up through the vaccinate.ok.gov portal to get an appointment.
Residents who are aged 16 and 17 will only be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for those ages. Residents 18 and older will be able to get the Pfizer, Moderna or the one-shot Johnson and Johnson version of the vaccine.
