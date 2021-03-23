UPDATE: LPD identifies victim of Monday’s deadly stabbing

UPDATE
Authorities have released the identity of the victim in Monday morning’s deadly stabbing in Lawton.
Police say the victim was 30-year-old Bobbie Willis.
She was pronounced dead after being brought to the CCMH Emergency Room on Monday morning.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One person has been killed in an early morning stabbing.
Lawton police say they were called to Comanche County Memorial Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on Monday after a person was dropped off at the hospital with a stab wound.
Staff began treating the victim but they were pronounced dead by doctors.
Authorities have not released any other information about the incident or if they have any suspects in custody.
Detectives are investigating the stabbing.
