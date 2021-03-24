Cache man facing child sex abuse, child pornography charges

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An additional charge has been filed against a Cache man who was arrested on charges related to sexually abusing a young child Friday.
The OSBI said Friday that the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office requested a full OSBI investigation in January 2021 after a young child tested positive for a sexually transmitted disease.
That investigation led to 32-year-old Justin Brock being the suspect that sexually abused the child.
Investigators say a search of Brock’s phone reportedly showed dozens of pornographic images featuring children.
According to an affidavit filed March 23, Brock is being charges with with lewd acts toward a child under 12 and possession of child pornography.
His bond is set at $50,000.
