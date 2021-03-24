CU to host event for 11th Academic Festival

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University rounds out its 11th academic festival, “Connections: Information Transfer Between People,” Thursday, March 25.
The speaker for Thursday’s event will be STEM/STEAM advocate Talithia Williams.
In addition to advocating to get people of all ages and backgrounds interested in a STEM education, Williams is also the host of the PBS series, “NOVA Wonders,” a professor, TED speaker, and an author.
Williams will hold a series of Zoom sessions Thursday afternoon, with an evening session beginning at 7:30 p.m.
For those unable to access Zoom, a limited number of seats will be available in the Cameron University Theatre.
There’s not cost for the tickets, but registration for those seats is required.
