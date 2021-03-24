Eisenhower Military Child Club makes donation, brings letters to veterans

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Eisenhower Military Child Club visited a Veterans Center to drop off donations Wednesday.
The donated blankets to veterans, but also brought smiles to their faces with letters from several elementary schools in the area.
This was done as part of the club’s leadership project, which Alyssa Martinez, a member of the club, says they’ve been working on this project all school year.
“Letters with stamps that way they can write to their families, because we know it’s not been not the best year ever, so it’s the little things ya know,” said Martinez.
The military child club is an outreach program to help new students get to know their peers.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.