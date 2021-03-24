First Alert Forecast (3/24AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Wednesday morning! Conditions for us are rather quiet to kick off this Wednesday morning but that will change as our next system is just off to our west. Light rain showers are on tap today for some but not all. Rain showers will move in from the west as a storm system moves closer and whatever does fall from the sky will remain very light. Later this evening, areas of rain will increase in coverage with the highest threat remaining towards the south and east. Some severe storms possible across far southeast Oklahoma with large hail the main concern. The severe threat has shifted significantly where counties east and south of I-44 could see an isolated storm after 6PM. If storms develop, the main hazards would be large hail (the size of quarters) and damaging wind gusts (up to 60mph). All activity is set to come to an end by tomorrow.
Outside of any rain showers, today will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will have a bit of a spread to them. Everyone is southwest Oklahoma will be under average today. North/west counties will see mid to upper 50s. Closer to I-44 temperatures will be around the low to mid 60s. In counties south/east, temperatures will rise into the low 70s! Winds out of the northeast to east at 10 to 20mph.
As showers and storms come to an end by mid-morning tomorrow, clouds will also start to decrease from west to east by the afternoon. Winds will become breezy Thursday night with gusts into 30s by Friday. With a wind shift and warm air advection, we’ll see very warm temperatures encompass most of the area Friday and Saturday. Highs will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s. With dry, breezy and warm weather, fire danger is elevated over the area as a result.
By Saturday morning another wave of energy will pass by in the form of a cold front. It’ll shift winds from south to north during the day. Some models try to pull in a few showers ahead of the front during the afternoon/ evening. Just note that most, if not all to stay dry, with the highest threat south/ east of I-44. A few stronger storms can’t be ruled out given the thermodynamic parameters of the atmosphere.
Temperatures because of the cold front will drop into the low 70s on Sunday starting out with mostly sunny skies. Expect partly cloudy skies during the evening. Our next big chance for rain will arrive early next week as chances rise on Monday. There is still come uncertainty with the exact timing of this rain but there’s good agreement among models of a cold front moving into the area during the middle of next week (which would include a chance for rain).
You can stay up-to-date with the latest forecast with the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great Wednesday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.