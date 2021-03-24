First Alert Forecast (3/24AM)

Good Wednesday morning! Conditions for us are rather quiet to kick off this Wednesday morning but that will change as our next system is just off to our west. Light rain showers are on tap today for some but not all. Rain showers will move in from the west as a storm system moves closer and whatever does fall from the sky will remain very light. Later this evening, areas of rain will increase in coverage with the highest threat remaining towards the south and east. Some severe storms possible across far southeast Oklahoma with large hail the main concern. The severe threat has shifted significantly where counties east and south of I-44 could see an isolated storm after 6PM. If storms develop, the main hazards would be large hail (the size of quarters) and damaging wind gusts (up to 60mph). All activity is set to come to an end by tomorrow.