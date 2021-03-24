Free COVID-19 testing drive-thru clinic at Duncan Regional Hospital Learning Center

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - There will be a free COVID-19 testing drive-thru clinic in Duncan Thursday.
Pathways to a Healthier You and Public Health Institute of Oklahoma will be hosting the clinic at Duncan Regional Hospital Learning Center.
The Learning Center is located just south of the hospitals main entrance.
It will be held between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
“And because of spring break and lots of travelers through out the state, and lots of focus on vaccines right now. We’ve kind of lost focus of testing and the need for that still,” said Kim Whaley, Executive Director of Pathways to a Healthier You.
The two groups will host another clinic in Jefferson County in the next couple of weeks.
