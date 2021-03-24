Lawton lifts mask mandate, city officials react

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Nine months after implementing a city-wide ordinance requiring people to wear masks, Lawton City Council voted to lift the mandate Tuesday, with many other communities in Oklahoma starting to do the same.
There was little debate today before they voted to repeal the mandate implemented last July at the height of COVID.
Mayor Stan Booker said when the mandate was put in place, there wasn’t a vaccine yet.
“Our hospital numbers, which have been over 60 are now running 10 to 12, so we’re in pretty good shape,” Booker said. “We’ll continue to monitor this, but we just believe it’s time to go into that personal responsibility phase.”
Brandie Combs from the Comanche County Health Department spoke before the council, asking them to think carefully about the decision following spring break. It didn’t change their minds.
He said it is important the continue following CDC guidelines when it’s necessary.
“The number one thing we talked about from the very beginning was don’t overload the healthcare system and increase deaths,” Booker said. “The vaccine has given us a reprieve from that as well as the summer months are coming on. We do have some concerns about spring break, but we can deal with that as we move forward.”
Councilman Jay Burk Ward 4 was the first to motion to lift the mandate, and the rest of the council supported him unanimously.
“Our numbers are low,” Burk said. “We hope that they stay low. We hope that follow decide to still follow the CDC guidelines. The spacing is still important, handwashing, still wearing a mask when it’s appropriate. We still think those things are important, but we were ready to allow the businesses and the citizens of Lawton to make that decision on when they would wear a mask.”
Burk’s been vaccinated himself and encourages everyone else to do the same.
“Starting next Monday, they’re going to give them out to everyone, so we thought that was hugely important that it was coming to everyone,” Burk said. “Everyone has an opportunity to get the vaccine. They proved today and the results they’ve had from the vaccines, that it stops the deaths and the hospitalizations. If that’s the case, isn’t that the goal?”
After the vote, a Lawton Public Schools board member said LPS will still be requiring staff and students to wear masks at least until graduation.
