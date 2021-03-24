Lawton Man pleads guilty to child abuse by injury charge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man has pleaded guilty to abusing an infant in 2018.
According to the affidavit, Benjamin Howell kicked the baby swing his infant child was in as the child was crying. This knocked the child out of it’s baby swing.
Police say Howell told them he then picked the baby up and dropped it back into its swing from a standing position.
Howell was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison for his child abuse by injury charge.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.