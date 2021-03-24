Lawton woman charged after pulling box knife in Walmart parking lot

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after being accused of attacking another woman in a Walmart parking lot.
According to the affidavit, Samuela Deckard approached a woman in a Walmart parking lot to ask for money.
When the woman told her no, Deckard allegedly pulled out a yellow box knife and threatened to stab the woman.
Police say that Deckard then threw the box knife at the victim’s car, which broke the windshield.
After being arrested, Deckard reportedly told police “If she wants to get in my face, I was gonna stab her.”
She has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and her bond has been set at $20,000.
