LCT’s children’s theatre virtual performance of “The Rainbow Fish” begins Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Arts and Humanities Council is inviting the community to enjoy the Lawton Community Theatre’s virtual production of “The Rainbow Fish.”
The annual spring children’s theatre performance can be viewed online for free from Wednesday, March 24 through Thursday, April 2, 2021.
“The Rainbow Fish” runs about 50 minutes long and is performed by volunteer actors.
The Lawton Arts and Humanities and Lawton Community Theatre are asking adults to give feedback after viewing the performance. Organizers say this feedback is important for planning future cultural programs.
The performance can be viewed on the Lawton Community Theatre’s website anytime from March 24 through April 2.
More information about the production can be found on “The Rainbow Fish” Facebook event page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.