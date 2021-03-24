Local Boys & Girls Club hoping to reopen soon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Boys and Girls Club in Lawton is working to reopen after last month’s winter storm shut them down.
A pipe burst during the winter storms caused 80-percent of the building to flood.
Major David Robinson with the Salvation Army said that led to about 65-thousand dollars worth of damage.
“All the carpets and computers, and things like that, several things that were plugged lower to the ground were shorted out,” Robinson said.
Robinson said he and other staff members have been cleaning up non-stop over the past month, trying to get things in order.
“We’re hoping in the next few weeks to be open back up. We have a contractor now, and we think within the next week he should be close to being finished, so the staff is busy kind of picking up the pieces, reorganizing things, getting things ready, so we can open as soon as possible,” Robinson said.
Robinson said it’s been challenging not having kids around for the last month as they normally have 100-kids during spring break.
They were also unable to finish their basketball program.
“It’s like part of our world has been shut off. We miss that. We miss the kids not being here that’s and important part of what we do as far as the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club here,” Robinson said.
He said they can’t wait to have kids running up and down the hallways again.
Robinson said insurance will cover club damages but they are in need of donations to pay employees.
Those donations can be dropped of at the Salvation Army Building during operation hours.
You can keep up with updates on the Boys and Girls Club Facebook page.
