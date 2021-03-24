Local officers meet with students at Freedom Elementary School

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Students at Freedom Elementary School were able to get a sneak peak into law enforcement Wednesday afternoon.
Local police partnered with the school to teach children more about the policing profession.
“We learned about what they do with the police dogs, and what’s inside the car and when we need the police we can talk to them they’re our friends,” said Freedom Elementary student Mackenzie Salyer.
The event will continue Thursday with students rotating through stations speaking with Lawton and Fort Sill officers
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.