3rd Annual Civic Group, Non-Profit Blood Drive Challenge happening at Central Mall

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute will be hosting a blood drive Wednesday afternoon at Lawton Central Mall.
This is the 3rd Annual Civic Group and Non-Profit Blood Drive Challenge.
Those that donate will be asked their favorite civic group or nonprofit organization and the one with the most votes will win $500 from City National Bank.
The blood drive will run until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening and will be located in Central Mall next to Rue21. Appointments can be made by calling 580-318-5227.
