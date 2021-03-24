UPDATE: Jury finds Lawton man guilty in rape, kidnapping trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Comanche County jury has found a Lawton man accused of raping a woman and kidnapping her and her children guilty on 11 of 13 counts.
Rick Verdin was accused in 2019 of barricading himself and a woman’s children in a home and was threatening to harm anyone who tried to come inside.
He was facing 13 charges, including first-degree rape, rape by instrumentation, child sex crimes, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.
On Tuesday a jury found Verdin guilty of 11 out of the 13 charges and recommended 339 years in prison but a sentencing by judge is scheduled for May 5th.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.