UPDATE: Victim identified, suspects arrested in fatal shooting of Duncan man

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan police have arrested two people in connection to a body found Tuesday morning in Duncan.
Rebecca Elizabeth Farber and Koby William Tidwell were taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of the victim, who police have identified as 26-year-old Keith Daniel Williams.
Williams’ body was discovered by the train tracks at the 11-hundred block of North 7th street.
Williams had been living with Farber and Tidwell prior to his death.
Formal charges are expected to be filed later this week
