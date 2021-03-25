Altus animal welfare receives $54,000 grant

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Animal Welfare Association announced on Wednesday that they have received thousands of dollars in funding.
The organization received a $54,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America.
This grant will allow the Altus Animal Welfare Association to offer subsidized spay and neuter services for dogs and cats owned by residents in Jackson, Harmon, Greer, Tillman and Kiowa County.
These services are offered through AAWA’s Altus Spay and Neuter Clinic and the Altus Area Spay and Neuter Incentive Program, which transports pets to OKC’s OK Humane Spay and Neuter Clinic.
A portion of the funding will also go towards educational and professional development of AAWA staff.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.