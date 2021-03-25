Arrest warrant filed after Lawton stabbing

By Tiffany Bechtel | March 24, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 10:49 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been filed for a Lawton man accused of stabbing another man.

According to the warrant, Kaderrion Whitehead and the victim were inside a home when a fight broke out between the two.

Investigators say Whitehead pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim three times in the back and on his head.

After stabbing the victim, Whitehead reportedly left the home.

A charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon has been filed, with a bond set at $50,000.

