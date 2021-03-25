Arrest warrant filed after Lawton stabbing

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been filed for a Lawton man accused of stabbing another man.
According to the warrant, Kaderrion Whitehead and the victim were inside a home when a fight broke out between the two.
Investigators say Whitehead pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim three times in the back and on his head.
After stabbing the victim, Whitehead reportedly left the home.
A charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon has been filed, with a bond set at $50,000.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.