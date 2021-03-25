Arrest warrant filed for Lawton woman after newborn tests positive for marijuana

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been filed for a Lawton woman after investigators say she gave birth to a substance exposed newborn.
According to the warrant, Jessica Worley-Maycumber gave birth in December to an infant who tested positive for marijuana via a cord blood test.
Worley-Maycumber tested positive for methamphetamine during her pregnancy and at the time of birth. She also tested positive for marijuana on the day of delivery.
She is facing a charge of child neglect and a $25,000 bond.
