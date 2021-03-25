Arson suspect arrested after Altus apartment fire

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police say a woman has been arrested and charged with arson after an apartment complex fire earlier this week.
According to police, Linda Shelly, 56, is accused of breaking into an unoccupied apartment at the Ridgecrest Apartment at 1101 Union Circle early on Tuesday morning.
Shelly allegedly started a fire and left the scene.
Firefighters arrived to find two apartments engulfed in flames around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. Occupants of nearby apartments were forced to evacuate as crews worked to contain the fire.
No one was injured in the fire.
Shelly has been arrested and is being held in the Jackson County Jail. She faces charges of first degree arson and second degree burglary.
