Buttigieg pitches infrastructure needs to divided Congress

On Thursday, a bipartisan group of senators including Carper and North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, the top Republican on the Senate health and education committee, introduced legislation aimed at spurring private investment in clean vehicle infrastructure, such as electric charging stations and hydrogen refueling stations for fuel cell vehicles, by expanding business tax credits. The measure seeks to supplement upcoming infrastructure legislation that is expected to include federal money to help fulfill Biden’s pledge to build half a million electric charging stations over the next decade, part of a U.S. effort to achieve net-zero emission by 2050.