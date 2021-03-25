City of Lawton outlines masks rules for city property after mandate repeal

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Following the repeal of Lawton’s mask mandate on Tuesday, the city has released details of how they will interact with the public moving forward.
Officials say beginning Friday city sites and facilities are reopening to the public with some exceptions which include places to be used for vaccine clinics.
Masks or face shields will continue to be required inside city sites and facilities which are open to the public. Staff members will also continue to wear masks while interacting with the public.
The city says they will revisit the situation following the expiration of the State Executive Order on or around 4/12/2021.
