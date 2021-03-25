Duncan mayoral candidates campaigning ahead of election

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan mayoral election is in less than two weeks and campaigning is in full swing as the race approaches.
Candidates Patty Wininger and Robert Armstrong come from different backgrounds, but they both share a love for Duncan.
“My overarching goal here is to be Patty for the People,” Wininger said. “Come tell me your side of it and how you see things. Again, because I want to be out there and increase communication and to represent the people and to be that liasion between city and the people.”
“Seeing things on a national scale, it feels like freedoms are being eroded and under attack,” Armstrong said. “I was raised with a sense of personal responsibility that if you’re not going to make any effort to try and make things better, then you really don’t have a leg to stand on to sit around and complain.”
Wininger’s lived in Duncan since 1979 and spent nearly 40 years working at Duncan Regional Hospital as a registered nurse before retiring. She’s also served on Duncan city council for 5 years.
To Wininger, the most important issues to address are infrastructure, crime and economic development.
“Things like Main Street, the Chamber, our economic development group, Cameron University, Red River Technology, certainly the Duncan Public School System and everything else in between,” Wininger said. “How do we all work together with the city being smack in the middle of what can we do to partner with these agencies to affect that? And that’s where it’s important to be at the table and communicate.”
Armstrong is from Tulsa and moved to Duncan in 2008. He’s a local business owner and financial advisor.
He would like to see more freedom, liberty and financial responsibility in the city’s government.
“On a local level, the most important thing to me is to make sure the city is run in a financially responsible manner,” Armstrong said. “Finances are kind of the root of all other things, in personal life and in city life. If our finances are not in good order, then we can’t serve the citizens of the community very well.”
If elected, both hope to better communicate with Duncan citizens as the mayor.
“The first thing, I think, is increased communication, both from the mayor and also from the city,” Wininger said. “There’s many mediums available to do that, whether it’s social media, a webpage, things where we use your platform at KSWO, also our print mediums. How do we increase communication so people know what’s going on at a city level that affects them in their daily lives.”
“I think clear communication is what I would like to bring that would be different and bring a new perspective as a business owner, as young entrepreneur, as a family man, I hope to represent that in the community and in the office of mayor,” Armstrong said.
The election is on Tuesday, April 6th. The winner will take office on Monday, May 3rd.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.