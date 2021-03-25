Duncan residents react to discovery of homicide victim

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan residents are speaking on the body that was found near North Seventh Street.
Lawanna Loughrey has lived in the area for about two years. She said she’s upset for the victim’s family more than anything.
“Really it’s sad and I have never had anything like that happen. There are people that go up and down the street a lot on bicycles and they pick-up garage sale items that I put out,” Loughrey said.
Michael Carlile also lives in the area.
He said he went the school with Keith Williams, the man who was found dead near the railroad tracks.
“He was hilarious, always just great to be around, and kept me out of trouble a lot,” Carlile said.
He said it hurts knowing Williams died a such a young age.
Loughrey said she believes that Williams and Koby Tidwell, one of the two suspects arrested for Williams’ death use to ride bikes around the neighborhood together, daily.
She didn’t know Tidwell was capable of doing anything like that.
“I never thought he would, no. Of course, I don’t know them. I don’t know what they do in their spare time. I just see them going up and down the road,” Loughrey said.
Carlile said the neighborhood is fairly quiet, and he hangs outside often but is shocked that this happened.
“It’s surprising but yet not surprising, we’ve seen this kind of stuff happen back in the past 10-years,” Carlilie said
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.