First Alert Forecast (3/25AM)

As showers and storms come to an end by mid-morning, clouds will also start to decrease from west to east by the afternoon. Today will still stay below average with most topping out on either side of 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest then west at 10 to 15mph before becoming breezy later tonight. Gusts tomorrow will stay into the 30s with sustained winds out of the south at 10 to 20mph. With a wind shift and warm air advection, we’ll see very warm temperatures encompass most of the area Friday and Saturday. Highs will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s. With breezy and warm weather, plus drier air also moving into the area will see an elevated fire weather conditions over western OK and western north TX.
By Saturday morning another wave of energy will pass by in the form of a cold front. It’ll shift winds from south to north during the day. With surface dewpoints rising to near 60 degrees in some areas, moisture will be present but not sufficient enough for thunderstorm development. However, some models try to pull in a few showers ahead of the front during the afternoon/ evening. Just note that most, if not all to stay dry, with the highest threat south/ east of I-44.
Temperatures because of the cold front will drop into the low 70s on Sunday starting out with mostly sunny skies. Expect partly cloudy skies during the evening. Our next big chance for rain will arrive early next week as chances rise on Monday. There is still come uncertainty with the exact timing of this rain but there’s good agreement among models of a cold front moving into the area during the middle of next week (which would include a chance for rain).
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
