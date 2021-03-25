First Alert Forecast (3/25AM)

As showers and storms come to an end by mid-morning, clouds will also start to decrease from west to east by the afternoon. Today will still stay below average with most topping out on either side of 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the northwest then west at 10 to 15mph before becoming breezy later tonight. Gusts tomorrow will stay into the 30s with sustained winds out of the south at 10 to 20mph. With a wind shift and warm air advection, we’ll see very warm temperatures encompass most of the area Friday and Saturday. Highs will soar into the upper 70s to low 80s. With breezy and warm weather, plus drier air also moving into the area will see an elevated fire weather conditions over western OK and western north TX.