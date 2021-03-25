Local medical expert speaks on recent mask mandate repeal

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council’s decision to repeal the mask mandate is concerning for a Lawton medical expert.
Dr. Scott Michener with Comanche County Memorial Hospital said he understands why the mandate was lifted but believes it was the wrong decision because the pandemic isn’t over, just yet.
“We’re not done. It’s a simple sacrifice as I’ve said all along it’s a simple sacrifice to make to take care of your co-workers, your friends, and family, and even those that you don’t know,” Michener said.
Ward 1 Councilwoman Mary Ann Hankins said City Council always takes what local experts say into consideration, but they felt like this was the right move.
“There’s never a perfect time. We were waiting till after events so that people could have time to get their immunization. If that’s what they are going to, do that. Also, after time where people would be in groups together, and that’s always high risk, so you want to wait, but it’s just what’s next, you know Memorial Day, Father’s Day, and on, and on, and on,” Hankins said.
Dr. Michener said if people start to become careless and get rid of their masks despite the recent repeal we could be right back at square one.
He encourages wearing masks until anywhere between 60 to 80-percent of the community is vaccinated, and right now we just aren’t there.
He reminds people of the effectiveness of the vaccine.
“Although it’s extremely good it’s not 100-percent it’s looking like, it’s 94-percent, and also the vaccine trials the studies were done in healthy individuals volunteering for the vaccine. They were done in patients that had immunocompromised immune systems or really high-risk factor patients, so we don’t know we don’t have enough information yet,” Michener said.
Hankins said although the mandate was lifted a spike in cases and potential hospital capacity could result in the council enforcing another mask mandate.
“I would encourage people to help us with not having that happen by doing their part as much as possible. So we don’t have the numbers go up because I think if everybody takes it pretty seriously and say when they’re going to the grocery store, of course, they’ll have to anyway, and most of them wear the mask and just wash the hands and all that,” Hankins said.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.