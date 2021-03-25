7News First Alert Weather: Elevated fire danger for parts of Texoma tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, mostly clear to partly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the low 40s. Winds will be out of the west shifting to the southeast at 5-15 mph.
For tomorrow, expect a bright and sunny day with just a few clouds. There will be an elevated fire danger as relative humidity will range anywhere from 15-40%, strong wind gusts up to 35 mph out of the south and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. Dangerous grass fires will be a possibility and any fires that start will be hard to contain.
A cold front will move through Texoma late Saturday afternoon and if any storms develop along the front it could become strong at a moments notice. The coverage of rain on Saturday will remain limited to our far southeastern counties.
On Sunday, temperatures will be slightly cooler with highs topping out in the low 70s.
A trough will move into the southern plains and bring a slight chance for showers and storms on Monday.
