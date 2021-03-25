7News First Alert Weather: Few lingering showers tomorrow morning with clearing into the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, mostly cloudy with the chance for hit and miss showers for much of southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas. However, isolated strong to severe storms are a possibility from a Waurika to Henrietta to Jacksboro line and eastward late tonight and into early Thursday morning. The main threats for any storms that become severe will be hail up to the size of quarters and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s.
On Thursday, few lingering showers are possible through the morning hours before gradual clearing takes place during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 60s and winds will be out of the northwest and shift to the west at 10-15 mph.
On Friday, an elevated fire risk will be a concern for the western half of Texoma with relative humidity ranging anywhere from 19-41%, wind gusts up to 35 mph and afternoon highs topping out in the upper 70s. Any fires that start will be hard to contain and outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
A cold front will move through the area late Saturday afternoon and evening and most models keeps us dry with the chance for a stray shower both Saturday night and Sunday night.
