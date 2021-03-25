7News First Alert Weather: Few lingering showers tomorrow morning with clearing into the weekend

For tonight, mostly cloudy with the chance for hit and miss showers for much of southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas. However, isolated strong to severe storms are a possibility from a Waurika to Henrietta to Jacksboro line and eastward late tonight and into early Thursday morning. The main threats for any storms that become severe will be hail up to the size of quarters and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low 40s.